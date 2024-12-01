SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — A participant in the 2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) died after completing the race today, organisers confirmed in a social media post.

The race organisers issued a statement on the event’s Facebook page this evening, explaining that the participant “required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital.”

“Our condolences go out to the participant’s family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant,” the statement added.

According to The Straits Times, this marks the third death in the marathon’s history, which began in 2002 with title sponsor Standard Chartered.

Previous fatalities include 22-year-old Malcolm Sng Wei Ren, who died in 2011 after completing the half marathon. A coroner’s report later attributed his death to acute coronary insufficiency caused by an undetected abnormal coronary artery.

In 2016, 28-year-old John Gibson, a Briton living in Hong Kong, also died following a collapse 1km from the finish line. The coroner’s court concluded that he had died from sudden cardiac death caused by arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat.