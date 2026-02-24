SINGAPORE, Feb 24 — The Singapore government has issued a firm reminder that any citizen who travels overseas to participate in foreign conflicts will face legal action, according to Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

CNA reported Shanmugam made the remarks at a fast-breaking session yesterday, reiterating that Singapore’s laws explicitly prohibit its citizens from engaging in violence abroad, regardless of the cause or side they support.

“They are not allowed to go and fight overseas, in foreign causes, whether for countries or for organisations like ISIS, whether they fight in Ukraine or Russia or Gaza, for any side,” the minister, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, stated plainly.

“That will be contrary to our laws and action will be taken.”

His remarks come amid global tensions and followed a recent foreign news report suggesting two Singaporeans had fought for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza. While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated on Feb 19 that it has “no substantiated information” on such cases, Shanmugam used the opportunity to reinforce the government’s stance.

“If they are in Singapore, ISD will detain them, and we have done so before,” he added, referring to the Internal Security Department.

An ‘Oasis of Peace’ Amid Global Strife

Shanmugam framed the warning within the context of maintaining Singapore’s hard-won stability.

He described the current global environment as one of “great stress,” marked by political and economic tensions, violence, and wars.

“In the middle of all of this, we remain a small oasis of peace,” he said. He attributed this stability to a steadfast focus on fundamentals, most critically racial and religious harmony. “It is not the only thing that maintains the peace, but it is a key aspect... Whatever happens externally, in the world, we try not to bring those problems in here.”

While Singapore will continue to extend humanitarian help abroad where appropriate, the minister drew a clear line against any form of overseas militancy involving its citizens.