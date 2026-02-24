KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is expected to take over operations at two additional major entry points in the country’s northern region – Padang Besar and Wang Kelian – by the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the takeover is part of the second phase of the expansion of AKPS operations, which has been officially operating at 22 entry points, nationwide, since Jan 1, 2025, with Rantau Panjang as its first operational entry point.

“So far, AKPS has demonstrated commendable performance, with seizure values exceeding RM80 million within a year of its pilot operations,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Baharuddin Ahmad, who sought an update on the current strength and readiness of AKPS along the Perlis-Thailand border, particularly in combating cross-border crime and smuggling.

Commenting on manpower requirements, Saifuddin Nasution said the government has approved the recruitment of 200 former armed forces personnel to fill new positions at AKPS, as an initial step in the near term.

He said the selection of former military personnel, particularly those who retired at the age of 38, represents a win-win strategy, as they already possess discipline and relevant skill sets, thereby helping to reduce training costs.

“They will start with a salary of RM2,900, in addition to the pension they already receive. We want to leverage their skills and productivity for national security,” he said, adding that former retired police personnel are also expected to be considered for recruitment into new positions in the future.

He also said that the AKPS is prepared to oversee operations at the Rapid Transit System (RTS) route between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands in Singapore, which is expected to commence operations in October.

A total of 640 new positions have also been approved specifically for RTS operations to manage the anticipated movement of 10,000 passengers per hour along the route.

Saifuddin also said that, to date, AKPS has a total workforce strength of 6,883 personnel, although the ministry is targeting an ideal strength of 13,721 personnel in the future. — Bernama