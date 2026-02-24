KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to consider allowing the release of procurement funds for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to cover the force’s operational expenditures.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the matter was conveyed by Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, during a meeting with the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the MAF, at Wisma Perwira, here, today.

“The Prime Minister informed us that he understands the need to maintain readiness and ongoing operations, and that any decision to freeze procurement must be made carefully, so as not to ultimately affect operations and preparedness.

“He agreed that such matters can be considered and exempted,” he told a press conference after the meeting, held in conjunction with the Ihya’ Ramadan Programme.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Chief of Defence Force Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman.

On Jan 16, Anwar directed that all procurement decisions involving the MAF and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) that are linked to corruption issues be temporarily frozen until procurement procedures are fully complied with.

The freeze was imposed following controversies involving the armed forces, related to allegations of corruption and abuse of power, implicating several of its former top leaders.

At the same time, Mohamed Khaled said that the Prime Minister also stressed that all procurement processes must be carried out transparently, and expressed support for Mindef’s efforts to strengthen governance, particularly in the area of procurement.

“The Prime Minister also emphasised that MAF readiness is an absolute necessity in the light of current geopolitical developments, both regionally and globally,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that, during the meeting, Anwar also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the welfare and well-being of military personnel, including the provision of more comfortable housing. — Bernama