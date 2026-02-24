KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A total of 17,609 rape cases were investigated by police nationwide between 2015 and 2025, leading to 7,090 cases being brought to court, the Home Ministry disclosed in a written parliamentary reply today.

The stark statistics also showed that Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 3,392, followed by Johor (2,006), Sabah (1,817), and Kedah (1,465). Perlis recorded the lowest number with 275 cases over the decade.

The data was provided in response to a question from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who had also asked for an update on the high-profile case of sexual assault survivor Loh Wai Mun.

In its reply, the ministry stated that no reinvestigation was conducted in Loh's case, as the decision to reduce the charge against her attacker from rape to a lesser offence was made under the discretion of the attorney general based on an assessment of the available evidence.

The ministry explained that police had conducted a thorough initial investigation under Section 376 for rape, but the subsequent amendment of the charge to Section 354 for outraging modesty was a decision made by the Public Prosecutor "to ensure a higher probability of conviction in court."