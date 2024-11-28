SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 56-year-old man, Mohamed Rasid Mohd Ali, was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment yesterday after pleading guilty to three theft charges in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, Rasid stole various items, including luxury watches and over S$25,000 (RM82,000) in cash, from unlocked cars at the Suntec City carpark.

The first theft occurred on May 13, 2024, when Rasid targeted a 40-year-old Singaporean's unlocked Porsche, stealing two wallets containing S$1,000 in cash and a S$30,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

The victim discovered the theft when he returned to his car at 5.15pm, filing a police report three days later.

Rasid returned to the carpark on August 29, where he stole a S$14,000 Rolex watch from another unlocked Porsche between 11am and 2.30pm.

Later that evening, he stole more than S$25,000 in cash from a third car and used some of the money to buy a S$10,350 bracelet.

The police traced Rasid's identity, and he was arrested on September 19, with the stolen Rolex and Audemars Piguet watch recovered from his home.

Rasid admitted to selling the bracelet in Batam and spending the stolen cash, but the rest of the stolen items were not recovered.