SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — At least 29 flights between Singapore and South Korea have been reportedly delayed or cancelled since yesterday due to a heavy snowstorm in South Korea, said to be the worst in over 50 years.

Three of these flights were cancelled, while the rest faced delays ranging from one to nine hours, The Straits Times reported today.

According to the Singapore-based newspaper, five of the affected flights from Singapore Airlines: SQ601, SQ605, SQ607, and SQ611 from Seoul to Singapore on November 27, and SQ607 on November 28.

Budget carrier Scoot said it is still operating servicing the route as scheduled, but is closely monitoring the situation.

The airline added that flight schedules may be adjusted depending on the weather in Incheon.

Incheon International Airport, Seoul’s main airport, was the worst hit, with passengers experiencing an average delay of two hours.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported that on November 28, 14 per cent of flights were delayed and 15 per cent cancelled at the airport.

The snowstorm has caused significant disruption to global air travel, with ongoing weather monitoring and schedule adjustments expected.



