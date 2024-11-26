SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — Singapore’s civil servants will receive a 1.05-month year-end bonus, the country’s Public Service Division (PSD) confirmed yesterday, as the country sees robust economic growth.

In a move aimed at supporting junior officers, those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will also receive a one-time payment of S$600 (RM2,000).

The year-end payouts are linked to Singapore’s projected 3.5 per cent GDP growth in 2024, a figure supported by stronger-than-expected performance in the first three quarters of the year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry’s (MTI) revised economic forecast for 2024 reflects an optimistic outlook, further bolstered by low unemployment and retrenchment rates.

The year-end payment aligns with the government’s commitment to the National Wages Council (NWC) 2024/2025 guidelines, which focus on uplifting lower-wage workers, and follows extensive consultations with public sector unions.

In addition to the 1.05-month bonus, civil servants will receive the standard non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th-month bonus.

The total annual variable component for civil servants in 2024, including the mid-year bonus of 0.45 months, will amount to 1.5 months. Junior-grade officers can expect total lump-sum payments of up to S$850 for the year.

This year’s payout represents an improvement over last year’s bonuses. In 2023, civil servants received a mid-year bonus of 0.3 months and a 0.6-month year-end bonus, alongside the 13th-month payment.