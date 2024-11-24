SINGAPORE, Nov 24 — Lee Hsien Loong is relinquishing his post as secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP) today, after stepping down as Singapore prime minister in May this year.

The announcement came last night during the Singapore ruling party’s biennial awards and conference, which also marked its 70th anniversary.

“Whatever I have done as secretary-general and as PM, I have done with your help and support and could not have been done without it. I’m grateful to you,” Singapore-based news portal Channel News Asia (CNA) reported him as saying.

Lee ha led the PAP for 20 years.

He took on the secretary-general mantle in November 2004, three months after assuming the role of prime minister.

PAP assistant organising secretary Alex Yam told CNA that the formal leadership handover will take place after today’s Central Executive Committee meeting, where key party appointments will be announced.

In his last speech as PAP chief today, Lee mooted his deputy Lawrence Wong, who is also incumbent Singapore PM, as his party successor.