SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — A recent JobStreet report, featured by the Singapore Business Review today, highlights a concerning lag in AI adoption among Singaporean workers, with many reluctant to reskill for an AI-driven future.

The survey reveals that only 53 per cent of local talent are willing to reskill to stay relevant, indicating hesitancy towards emerging technologies like generative AI (GenAI).

A “wait-and-see” attitude is prevalent, the report found, with 41 per cent of respondents willing to reskill only if necessary.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent expect GenAI to significantly impact their roles, potentially leading to job losses or major transformations, while 19 per cent believe AI will not affect their jobs.

Despite the uncertainty, awareness of GenAI’s capabilities is growing, with 60 per cent of workers having experimented with AI tools in their personal or professional lives.

However, only 43 per cent use GenAI monthly, and 40 per cent remain unfamiliar with its potential applications.

Workers told JobStreet that they recognise GenAI’s benefits, with 60 per cent agreeing it could reduce non-essential tasks, and 45 per cent believing it could improve work quality.

However, there is a clear demand for more support in adopting AI. Over half (51 per cent) of respondents seek guidance on which skills to learn, 46 per cent call for better learning opportunities, and 36 per cent stress the need for greater employer involvement in AI adoption.

According to the Singapore Business Review, Jobstreet surveyed over 150,000 global respondents, including 3,260 from Singapore.