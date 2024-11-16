SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — The priest who was stabbed at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah, Singapore has been discharged from hospital.

The Singapore Straits Times reported that Reverend Christopher Lee was discharged from hospital yesterday.

Lee was stabbed during a mass on November 9 and according to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore in a statement, will be on medical leave.

Lee in a statement said, “I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from the Catholic community at St Joseph’s Church and beyond. Your prayers and get-well wishes have been a source of strength and comfort during my recovery.”

He had been stabbed in the mouth, suffering a laceration on his tongue, a cut on the corner of his mouth and a cut on his upper left lip and was admitted to the National University Hospital.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had paid the pastor a visit on November 11.

His alleged attacker Basnayake Keith Spencer,37, was charged on November 11 for one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, with his case to be heard in court this coming December 2.