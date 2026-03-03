KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — His Majesty the King, Sultan Ibrahim, has granted royal assent to nine Acts passed by Parliament.

The matter was announced by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, before the Minister’s question time session today.

The Acts that received royal assent are the Insolvency (Cross-Border) Act 2025, Legal Aid and Public Defence Act 2026, Hire Purchase (Amendment) Act 2026, Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Act 2025, Skills Development Fund (Amendment) Act 2025, and National Skills Development (Amendment) Act 2025.

Also assented to were the Rukun Tetangga (Amendment) Act 2025, the Legal Profession (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2025, and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Amendment) Act 2025. — Bernama