KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (Libaran) was hospitalised and Datuk M Saravanan (Tapah) was attending prayers, explaining their absence from yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat vote on the constitutional amendment to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

Fahmi told reporters the two MPs were among eight from the government bloc who missed the vote, which ultimately fell short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill.

“The absentees must explain themselves to the public, their party whips, and the chief whip,” he added.

According to Free Malaysia Today, all Pakatan Harapan MPs were present and supported the bill, while the other six absentees were Datuk Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Larry Sng (Julau), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Henry Sum Agong (Lawas), Riduan Rubin (Tenom), and Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan (Keningau).

Fahmi said the government bloc chief whip, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, had followed up with the respective party whips on the absentees.

He added that the bill could be retabled and stressed that the vote’s failure had no impact on the government or administration.