KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Ministry of Communications is using the subsidiary instruments under the Online Safety Act (ONSA) 2025 (Act 866) in its enforcement and in pursuing legal action against social media platforms over the spread of deepfake content.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said investigations show most deepfake material circulating online is facilitated by social media platforms.

“Based on our investigations so far, such content is disseminated without accompanying text, which usually means it is placed as paid advertising. Scammers are paying platforms to target Malaysians,” he told the Dewan Negara during Question Time.

Fahmi said this in reply to Senator Tiew Way Keng, who wanted to know the status of the implementation of the licensing and accountability approach for large platforms, and how the protection of children and families is maintained.

The minister said all efforts, including enforcement under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and Act 866, had enabled online safety for children, families and vulnerable groups to be strengthened.

Fahmi said the government is aware of concerns over the misuse of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes and online defamation, which pose risks to public safety, social order and individual dignity.

In fact, he said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking proactive action against harmful social media content involving public interest, crime, abuse, threats and provocation.

Cooperation with social media platforms and enforcement agencies is also being intensified to curb AI-generated harmful content.

“Through these subsidiary instruments, if deepfake content remains widespread after they come into force, compound penalties may be imposed, not on users, but on the platforms themselves as a deterrent,” he said.

The licensing framework took effect on January 1, 2025, and from January 1, 2026, internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia are deemed registered as Application Service Provider (Class) licence holders with the implementation of the deeming provision under Section 46A of Act 588.

The MCMC may take enforcement action under Act 588 and Act 866, which came into force on January 1, 2026, along with relevant regulatory instruments, against service providers that fail to comply with directives or statutory obligations. — Bernama