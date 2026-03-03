SINGAPORE, March 3 — A former teacher in Singapore has been hit with more than 20 charges after allegedly engaging in sexual activities with an underage boy on multiple occasions, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The 40-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, appeared in a district court yesterday.

Court documents seen by ST show 26 charges, including having sex with a minor, procuring an obscene act from a child under 16, and allegedly attempting to obstruct justice.

It remains unclear whether the case involves more than one victim as all identifying details have been removed from the filings, including references to any linked school.

According to the charge sheets, the woman is accused of repeatedly contacting an underage boy between March and September 2023, including allegedly asking him to send nude photos — requests he complied with.

She is also said to have participated in a video-call with a male minor while both were bathing.

In early March 2023, she allegedly had sexual intercourse with a boy in a car.

Similar offences are said to have taken place with at least one male minor across several months.

Investigators say that between October 25 and 26, 2024, she allegedly deleted several text messages from an unnamed device in an act “that could obstruct the course of justice”. The contents of the messages were not disclosed.

Responding to ST’s queries, the Ministry of Education said the woman was suspended in November 2023 and later dismissed.

An MOE spokesman stressed: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

Her lawyers, Kalidass Murugaiyan and Kanthan Raghavendra, from Kalidass Law Corporation, are representing her. A pre-trial conference is set for April.

This is the second high-profile case in recent months involving a woman accused of sexual offences against a minor.

In an unrelated case, a 34-year-old primary school teacher — also protected by a gag order — was charged in July 2025 with performing sexual acts on a student aged between 13 and 14 in 2019.

MOE said she was suspended in March 2024 and is no longer teaching. She is expected to plead guilty on March 26.