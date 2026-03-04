KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi has directed that the corruption trial involving Lim Guan Eng over the Penang undersea tunnel and major roads project, currently at the prosecution stage, be concluded by June this year.

Azura said so after the 37th prosecution witness, businessman Datuk Seri G Gnanaraja, 44, requested an adjournment due to fever and cough, following over two hours of cross-examination yesterday.

“This case has dragged on long enough, so I must take control. My target is to conclude the prosecution’s case by June at the latest.

“I am granting an adjournment for today but require a medical certificate on the next trial date. Proceedings will resume on April 20 and 21,” said Azura.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin concurred, stating the prosecution also seeks an expeditious resolution.

“Only this witness (Gnanaraja) and the investigating officer remain for cross-examination. We too want this case concluded quickly. Our written submissions are ready, with only minor additions remaining,” he said.

Earlier during cross-examination, an unwell Gnanaraja questioned defence counsel Tiara Katrina Fuad’s line of questioning for raising the same issues.

“I’m unwell with a severe cough and fever. I thought Ms Tiara would ask new questions, but she kept asking the same things. I’ve already explained everything when Ramkarpal Singh questioned me,” he said.

Ramkarpal then interjected: “I think it’s about time the court takes control of proceedings, not the witness. If my learned friend is not doing anything for his own witness, I think it’s only best that the court tells him what that means. I’ll appreciate that.”

Azura clarified that counsel has the right to cross-examine, and the questions were not repetitive as they pertained to different recorded statements.

According to the first amended charge, Lim, 65, is accused of abusing his position as the then Penang chief minister to receive a bribe of RM3.3 million to assist a company owned by Zarul Ahmad in securing the Major Roads and Undersea Tunnel Construction Project in Penang, valued at RM6,34 billion.

The offence allegedly took place between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Chief Minister’s Office in Penang.

Under the second amended charge, the Bagan MP is accused of soliciting a 10 per cent cut of Zarul’s profits from the project, as payment for helping the businessman’s company secure it.

The solicitation allegedly took place near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30am and 2.00am in March 2011.

Additionally, Lim faces two charges of disposing of a couple of state-owned lots of land in Penang, valued at RM208.8 million, to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

These offences were allegedly committed at the Penang State Land and Mines Office, Komtar, on February 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017. — Bernama