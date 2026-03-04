KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Malaysia Airlines will temporarily resume services to and from Jeddah (JED), and Madinah (MED) on March 4-8, 2026, following the suspension of services from February 28, 2026, due to airspace closures in parts of the Middle East.

However, services to Doha (DOH) would remain suspended until March 7, 2026, as the airline continues to assess the security situation, said Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) in a statement yesterday.

All other flights, including services to London (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), remain on schedule, operating on alternative routings well clear of the affected conflict zone.

“Affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where required.

“Passengers are advised to update their contact details via ‘My Booking’ for timely updates,” said MAG.

Assistance is also available via Live Chat on the website, or contact the Malaysia Airlines Global Contact Centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia).

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew are our highest priorities,” said the group.

MAG said that as flights resume, Malaysia Airlines is taking proactive measures to safeguard operations, including using alternative flight paths to avoid affected regions; maintaining close coordination with aviation authorities and airport partners; strengthening in-flight safety and operational procedures; and keeping passengers informed with timely updates and support.

“Malaysia Airlines will continue to closely monitor developments and will take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations.

“The safety of both passengers and crew is our top priority,” stated MAG. — Bernama