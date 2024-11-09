SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — A 15-year-old student from St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) International in Singapore has died while on a school trip to the Maldives.

Maldivian news outlet The Edition reported yesterday that the student was part of a Whale Shark Research Project when the accident occurred.

The incident took place during a snorkelling trip near Dhigurah, when the child accidentally struck the propeller of a moving boat after diving into the sea.

Emergency services quickly transported the student to the Dhigurah Health Centre, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, according to The Edition.

Dr Michael Johnston, CEO of SJI International, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our students during a recent overseas school research trip.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this difficult time.

“The school community is mourning our tragic loss, and we are providing all possible support to the family,” he wrote.

Dr Johnston added that further details could not be shared out of respect for the family’s privacy.