SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — Singapore is preparing to introduce self-driving minibuses and logistics vehicles to its streets, with plans to deploy autonomous vehicle (AV) technology more widely.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the government’s focus on these vehicle types because they can be scaled more easily and follow fixed routes, making them less risky than more complex technologies like robo-taxis.

“The deployment risks can be more carefully managed with lower vehicle speeds and time of use,” Chee was quoted as saying, adding that these vehicles could help address significant manpower shortages in the logistics and public transport sectors.

Chee made these remarks during his speech at the opening of the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition (SITCE) today, where he addressed over 5,000 transport professionals.

According to ST, he also outlined the government’s plans for further integration of AVs in Singapore, noting that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had already approved the use of autonomous vehicles in two instances.

These include electric robo-sweepers used by Chye Thiam Maintenance along Airline Road and Marina Coastal Drive, and electric logistics vehicles used by FairPrice Group to move goods between its distribution centres.

Both have passed LTA’s tests and have been used successfully overseas.

Chee also announced that the LTA would soon purchase autonomous minibuses for deployment in partnership with a public bus operator.

These minibuses will initially operate on less demanding routes with lower traffic and passenger numbers, before gradually being expanded to more complex routes.

Safety will be a key focus in the early stages, with a safety driver onboard during initial trials.

“The minibuses will also have a safety driver onboard and will be monitored for reliability in the early days, before we transition to having a remote safety operator controlling the vehicle from afar,” Chee said.

In reference to Singapore’s slower pace in rolling out driverless vehicles compared to countries like China and the United States, Chee acknowledged that progress had been slower than anticipated.

However, he emphasised the importance of ensuring safety in Singapore’s dense urban environment.

The LTA has developed a revised testing framework that evaluates AV technologies from abroad in a controlled circuit before deployment on real-world routes.

Performance data will be closely monitored, especially for how AVs perform under challenging conditions like heavy rain.

ST reported that Chee also discussed the inevitability of some accidents involving AVs.

“Before any AVs are put on the road, they will be programmed, tested, and trialled thoroughly to minimise the risks,” he said.

In such cases, the authorities will conduct investigations and assess the vehicle’s safety.

“Our approach cannot be to insist on ‘fail-safe’, but to design our systems to minimise risks and if failure were to happen, it will be ‘safe-fail’,” he added.