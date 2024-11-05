SINGAPORE, Nov 5 — Couples who welcome babies in 2025 will receive a special gift for their newborns as Singapore will be celebrating its 60th year of independence.

As reported by The Straits Times, Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, made the announcement in a Facebook post today but did not reveal specific details.

Indranee, who is also the Second Minister for Finance and National Development, noted that 2025 will mark Singapore’s SG60 celebrations, highlighting the country’s shared values, including a strong sense of family that unites its diverse population.

“For Singapore to remain strong and thrive in the years to come, we will need more Singaporean families and, of course, more Singaporean babies to write the next chapter of our Singapore story.

“As a signal of the importance of marriage and parenthood to our future as we cross into our 60th year of nationhood, we are planning a special gift for our SG60 babies next year,” Indranee stated in the post.

She concluded stating that more information will be provided at a later date.