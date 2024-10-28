SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with conventional healthcare through an expanded Healthier SG programme, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The proposal, announced yesterday, could see TCM practitioners partnering with Western doctors and some TCM treatments eligible for subsidies in public clinics and hospitals.

According to The Straits Times, Ong said this integration should be selective and evidence-based, emphasising that an all-encompassing approach to TCM would be unwise.

“We should avoid the mindset or mentality of wholesale inclusion or wholesale rejection of TCM,” he said, noting that the process requires careful balance.

He also said that there is substantial clinical evidence supporting some TCM treatments, which could serve as a foundation for designing experiments in public healthcare institutions to foster cooperation between the two systems.

The Healthier SG scheme, launched in 2023, encourages Singaporeans to register with family clinics for personalised preventive care.

Ong suggested that TCM could complement this initiative by connecting with Singaporeans already seeking TCM services.

“One in five Singaporeans sees TCM practitioners,” he was quoted as saying, which could help reach a broader population through Healthier SG.

The minister then outlined how TCM practitioners could play a supportive role in Healthier SG.

“Conceptually, the patient can be referred by a TCM practitioner to a GP for fully subsidised vaccinations, screenings, and chronic disease management, while continuing with TCM care,” Ong said.

This dual care approach, he believes, would enhance the programme’s reach and improve preventive healthcare outcomes.

Involving TCM in the scheme would require fee adjustments, with part of Healthier SG’s funding directed to TCM practitioners, Ong added, urging stakeholders to keep an open mind about this shift.

Currently, MOH spends S$400 million (RM1.31 billion) annually on Healthier SG, with S$110 million allocated to subsidies and preventive services through general practitioners.

Ong noted this amount would likely increase as Healthier SG expands.

To support this collaboration, the MOH will consult with TCM and GP representatives on potential partnership models, clarifying the roles and workflows of each.

“Health screening, vaccinations, and chronic disease management, being Western medicine interventions, will need to be performed by Western GPs,” he was quoted as saying, adding that TCM practitioners could effectively assist with lifestyle changes given their holistic approach.

Additionally, MOH and the TCM Practitioners Board are working on an accreditation framework for TCM professionals, set to launch in 2026.

This framework would assess practitioners’ qualifications and establish eligibility criteria for participation in Healthier SG.

Ong also encouraged TCM and Western medical providers to explore joint ventures.

“Ground-up proposals on a joint participation model...will be a significant step forward,” he said, suggesting that collaborations in patient management and fee-sharing could advance healthcare integration.

Further changes in TCM education were also announced, with the streamlining of licensure requirements.

Graduates of Nanyang Technological University’s Chinese Medicine programme, for instance, will be exempt from the Singapore TCM Physicians Registration Examination, which has been a hurdle for many.