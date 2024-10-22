SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — After failing to show up at court in 2017, a Singaporean man was found in Malaysia on October 1 and arrested by Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysian Police.

Straits Times reported that the man was previously charged in 2014 with trafficking as well as drug consumption and has been linked to various other similar offences between 2014 and 2024.

CNB said he was charged and arrested on April 3,2014 on one count of drug consumption and three counts of drug trafficking and did not attend court on June 12,2017 leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

The man was taken to court to face his original 2014 drug charges and CNB is currently investigating him for other drug trafficking offences.