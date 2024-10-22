SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) said today it has granted conditional approval to Sun Cable to import 1.75 gigawatt (GW) of clean power from Australia.

The conditional approval for the project, which is expected to be operational after 2035, recognises the technical and commercial viablity of the Sun Cable project, the EMA said.

“Sun Cable will need to update its proposal to demonstrate fulfilment of EMA’s required conditions precedent before the project can be considered for an award of conditional licence,” it said in a statement.

Singapore’s power sector currently accounts for 40 per cent of all emissions in the country, and the EMA is seeking to import around 6 GW of clean power by 2035 in a bid to cut emissions.

EMA has already granted conditional licences for 2 GW of clean electricity imports from Indonesia, and conditional approvals for 3.6 GW of imports Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. — Reuters