SINGAPORE, Oct 11 – Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the funeral wake of his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling yesterday, a day after her death at age 69.

He arrived at the Singapore Casket in Lavender Street at around 8.25pm with his wife, reported The Straits Times.

Dr Lee, a neurologist and the only daughter of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, passed on Wednesday at home, four years after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Her wake which began at 2pm yesterday was attended by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, as well as MPs past and present, including Dr Lily Neo, Ms Denise Phua and Mr Christopher de Souza.

Members of the public and opposition figures such as Leon Perera and Professor Paul Tambyah were also seen at the wake, which will be on until Oct 12.