SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations will remain disrupted for several days, with full restoration expected only by September 30.

According to The Straits Times, rail operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had planned to introduce a shuttle service today, but have since decided against it due to repair challenges.

“We have since determined that it can be done, but it would mean slowing down the repairs on the parallel damaged rail, as repairs cannot be done when the shuttle train service is in operation,” they were quoted as saying.

They concluded that it is more effective to focus on repairs and speed up the return to full service instead of operating the shuttle service.

LTA previously informed The Straits Times that providing a specific timeline for the full resumption of services is challenging due to the extensive repairs required and unpredictable weather conditions. They also mentioned that working space on the rail viaducts is limited, despite the increased number of personnel on site.

The disruption began on September 25 when a faulty train caused significant damage to the tracks near the Clementi and Dover stations, which has affected around 874,000 passengers over two days.

The incident involved a first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries train, which suffered a mechanical failure. As the train was being withdrawn from service, it derailed, leading to extensive damage to tracks and equipment.

The Straits Times reported that the damage caused a power trip at around 9.25am, which halted other trains and disrupted services across nine stations from Boon Lay to Queenstown.

One train that stalled near Clementi station had approximately 850 passengers on board, who had to exit onto the tracks and were escorted back to the platform.

One train that stalled near Clementi station had approximately 850 passengers on board, who had to exit onto the tracks and were escorted back to the platform. — Picture via Facebook/SMRT

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat noted that over 300 engineers and technicians are working around the clock to address the damage, which includes 34 rail breaks and several other critical components.

In the meantime, SMRT will maintain shuttle train services between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations. Some 80 double-decker buses have also been arranged to offer free bridging services for passengers affected by the disruption between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.