SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — American YouTube royalty and livestreamer IShowSpeed hit up Arab Street yesterday for an epic day out in Singapore, his last stop on a South-east Asia tour.

IShowSpeed had been in Singapore on September 22, but his livestream got cut short after just 17 minutes at Universal Studios Singapore, where livestreaming is not allowed.

Yesterday, he returned to Singapore, this time, exploring Kampong Glam, chowing down on a smashed burger from Smashed SG and sipping on some teh tarik, according to Mothership.

He even picked up a bit of Singlish while in Chinatown.

While strolling along Pahang Street, a fan surprised him with a yellow box containing a smashed burger. He opened it, took a sniff, and exclaimed, “This is honestly... good!”

Mothership also reported that he popped into a nearby shop for some teh tarik, pouring himself a cup like a pro.

At one point, a fan gifted him an action figure of Luffy from “One Piece.” But that was nothing compared to what came next.

The same fan, Luqmaan Hakiim, handed him an iPhone 16. He checked it out, totally shocked, and confirmed it was a gift before asking the camera, “What the hell is going on in Singapore?”.

He then zoomed off on a motorcycle as fans waved goodbye. Mothership noted that as of 7pm yesterday, his livestream was still rolling.