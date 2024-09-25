SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Nearly 70 per cent of employers in Singapore consider the four-day work week to be a feasible option.

This, according to The Straits Times (ST), was revealed in a recent poll by recruitment firm Robert Walters. The poll, places Singapore in the middle range of 11 Asian markets surveyed, which included countries like Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, as discussions around flexible work arrangements gain global traction.

Additionally, 69 per cent of employers believe this arrangement could enhance productivity.

Employees are even more eager, with 93 per cent expressing interest in having their employers trial a four-day work week.

Singapore employers are more hesitant than their South-east Asian counterparts when it comes to adopting a four-day work week.

According to ST, only 18 per cent of employers in Singapore said they are planning or considering the shift within the next two years, compared to the regional average of 37 per cent.

Around 20 per cent of employers in Singapore expressed willingness to offer more flexible hours on Fridays, another 20 per cent were open to a 4½-day work week.

The survey, conducted in March and April 2024, polled over 5,000 professionals and companies.

The highest acceptance of the four-day work week was seen in Malaysia, where 79 per cent of employers considered it feasible, followed by Thailand at 77 per cent and the Philippines at 75 per cent.

In contrast, Japan and Vietnam and were more hesitant, with only 56 per cent and 54 per cent of employers in favour, respectively.

The concept has gained momentum globally, with large-scale trials conducted in various countries. Britain ran a six-month pilot in 2022, involving 61 organisations and around 2,900 workers, and yielded mixed results. Half of the employers made the shift permanent

In Belgium, employees have had the option to work four extended days instead of the traditional five-day work week, without any reduction in pay since 2022.

This year, from December 1, Singapore employers will be required to fairly consider formal requests for flexible work arrangements, following the introduction of the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests earlier in 2024. However, the government has clarified that flexible work does not necessarily mean a four-day work week, as options like part-time work, remote work, and staggered hours are also available.

The survey revealed that most Singapore professionals advocating for a four-day work week believe it would enhance their work-life balance and provide more time for family. However, a significant portion expressed concerns about the increased stress of fitting the same workload into fewer days.

Aslam Sardar, chief executive of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, told ST that the findings suggesting that Singapore employers' reluctance to adopt a four-day work week may be influenced by the competitive business landscape.

He noted that businesses could be concerned about potential operational impacts and the challenges of implementation for specific industries or job roles.