SINGAPORE, Sept 19 – A man who said he has a fetish for “anime girls mostly in uniform attire” admitted to molesting three primary school girls aged 11 to 14-years-old.

According to The Straits Times Kieron Ng Kay Lin, 20, pleaded guilty today to one charge of outraging the modesty of an 11-year-old girl.

The charges involving the two other victims, 12 and 14, and a separate charge under the Protection from Harassment Act will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to the news report there were many other young girls whose legs he had touched, said the prosecution.

According to an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report, Ng confessed that he had repeatedly done this since 2021.

When asked how many girls he had touched, he said: “Two digits but below 60.”

The Straits Times reported that the victims were below the age of 16, and the majority of them were in school uniform.

It was reported that Ng was arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl in May 2023 but was released on bail. In July 2023, he committed a similar offence and was arrested again.

He was again released on bail but reoffended the next month.

In an interview with a doctor from IMH after he was arrested, Ng admitted that he had a habit of watching pornography involving “anime girls mostly in uniform attire, and (who) are giants”.

Ng added that he was “sexually aroused by legs, specifically legs which were straight and thin”.

Despite being aware of his offending, Ng’s parents were unable to restrain their son from reoffending thrice while on bail, the prosecutor said.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh called for probation and reformative training suitability reports and adjourned the case to November.