SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Interest in biohacking, a practice that involves using science and technology to optimise the body’s health and performance, is on the rise in Singapore.

From high-tech clinics to at-home treatments, more Singaporeans are exploring cutting-edge techniques to enhance their well-being, according to a report published in the Straits Times yesterday.

Entrepreneur Nicholas Lin, 40, exemplifies this trend.

Over the past four years, he has invested nearly S$60,000 (RM200,000) in devices such as red-light therapy panels, a Pico laser machine, and ice baths, creating a personal wellness clinic at home. His regimen includes monthly ultrasound treatments, fortnightly microneedling, and taking 56 pills daily — all in the pursuit of looking and feeling younger.

Lin’s approach reflects the growing interest in biohacking, which involves making lifestyle changes aimed at optimising health. What started as a niche practice among tech enthusiasts has steadily gained popularity in Singapore.

This surge in interest is highlighted by the arrival of the “Don’t Die Summit” in Singapore on September 19.

The event, focused on biohacking, has already sold out its S$999 tickets for a private dinner with renowned biohacker Bryan Johnson. Johnson, a 47-year-old American entrepreneur, has attracted global attention for his ambitious anti-ageing practices, including blood transfusions from his teenage son.

“Biohacking is still in its infancy, but interest in Singapore is growing rapidly,” says Dr Low Chai Ling, medical director of SW1 Clinic. In her upcoming book The Age Conspiracy, she explores how biohacking allows individuals to take proactive control of their health, moving beyond traditional medical approaches focused on diagnosing and treating diseases.

Dr Low points out, however, that while some biohacking techniques are backed by science, others remain experimental, with limited data on their long-term effects.

Despite this, biohacking services are springing up across Singapore. Riviera Ozone, which opened in the financial district in March 2024, offers treatments combining ozone therapy with photon light and infrared sessions. The clinic’s founder, Nicky Andre, reports increasing demand from clients eager to explore these therapies.

“We now see up to nine clients a day,” says Andre.

Another notable player is Rekoop, a wellness centre offering cryotherapy, lymphatic compression suits, and red-light therapy. Co-founded by expat Diana Kraemer, Rekoop has attracted high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives focused on longevity and performance.

“The number of members exceeded our expectations within the first two months,” says Kraemer, whose membership fees start at $$495 per month. Rekoop’s clientele undergo detailed biofeedback analysis to design personalised health optimization plans.

The surge in biohacking isn’t just about aesthetics.

Start-up founder Chua Jing Zhi, 33, turned to biohacking after a health scare in 2024.

“I realised exercise and diet weren’t enough,” says Chua, who now tracks his VO2 max using an S$8,000 device to optimise his workouts for longevity.

While Singapore’s biohacking community is growing, medical professionals urge caution.

Dr Daniel Chang, an aesthetic trainer, warns that the clinical evidence for biohacking is still largely anecdotal.

“It’s important to set realistic goals and avoid unproven methods,” adds Dr Low, emphasising that biohacking should be approached as part of a comprehensive, long-term health strategy.

Despite the lack of regulation and scientific backing for some methods, Singaporeans like Lin and Chua are embracing biohacking as a way to push the limits of human health — with the ultimate goal of looking and feeling their best.