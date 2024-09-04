SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — A former journalist, who had worked with news platforms including TODAY, was dragged to district court on September 2 for allegedly biting a woman’s forearm and throwing eggs and an incense bin at her.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Jessinta Tan Suat Lin, 49, allegedly sent her husband threatening text messages and physically attacked the woman in separate incidents.

She was charged with two counts of harassment, two counts of performing a rash act endangering safety, and one count of assault. Tan was reported to have committed the offences at the Westmont, a freehold landed development in West Coast Road.

On February 16, 2024, around 10pm, Tan allegedly bit a woman's left forearm and struck her head with an aluminium stick while at an open space in front of one of the units. She is also accused of throwing approximately six eggs and an incense bin at the woman.

ST reported that court documents do not detail the subsequent events, but on April 28, Tan reportedly sent alarming text messages to her husband from another unit at the Westmont.

Tan is said to have used vulgar language in her messages to her husband, including a threat: “I’ll jump bail next month.”

A bail review for her case is scheduled for September 11.

If convicted of assault, she faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,630).

For each count of performing a rash act, she could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and fined up to S$2,500.