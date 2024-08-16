Poo Tze Chiang, 46, was sentenced to 6 and a half years’ jail and was ordered to pay a penalty of S$32,500

The station inspector, who has been interdicted since December 7, 2020, had received S$32,500 in bribes from two secret society members

In exchange for the money, he helped them evade the police on three occasions

Poo has appealed the sentence and had his bail increased on Friday

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — A police officer convicted of receiving S$32,500 (RM109,180) from secret society members in exchange for his protection was handed a 6.5-year jail term and a S$32,500 penalty today.

Poo Tze Chiang had received the bribes from gang members Cordell Chan Yuen Kwang and Wang Huate to shield them from police action.

The 46-year-old station inspector, who has been interdicted since Dec 7, 2020, had earlier been found guilty of seven counts of bribery and three counts of obstructing the course of justice. He will be appealing his conviction and sentence.

Wang, the gang member, had been charged with two counts of corruption. However, these charges were withdrawn following a stern warning in April.

He cannot be charged for the same offences as he was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal

Court documents did not state the status of Chan’s case.

The owner of a karaoke lounge, Ng Chuan Seng, 52, was sentenced to five weeks’ jail last September for helping arrange a meeting between Poo, Wang and Chan. He was also fined for not maintaining a record of some of his employees.

It was this meeting which “opened the floodgates”, said the prosecution in its closing statement.

“Over the course of a year, the accused, who was perennially plagued by financial issues, exploited Cordell’s and Huate’s fear of being detained... to numerous bribes from them.”

Poo faces four more corruption charges and a charge for cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

These charges relate to S$18,000 in gratification he received to help one Chen Guangyun, a Chinese national, reduce punishment or avoid prosecution for immigration-related offences.

Poo also allegedly received S$10,000 by deceiving Chen into believing that he needed to pay that amount to apply for permission to return to Singapore.

In response to TODAY’s queries on Friday, a police spokesperson said it will commence internal action against Poo.

It also added that Poo had been removed from frontline duties when his offences surfaced during their internal checks.

“SPF also rendered full assistance to the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) in the course of their investigations,” they said.

Helped gang member avoid detention

According to court documents, Poo joined the Singapore Police Force in 1995 and was posted to the Secret Society Branch in 2006.

Wang and Chan had gotten into a drunken brawl on Sept 14, 2019 at a nightclub along Orchard Road, resulting in Wang’s arrest.

As the duo feared police action, they met Poo at Ng’s nightclub — Kiss KTV along Geylang Road — a few days later.

During this meeting, Wang and Chan gave a red packet containing S$2,000 to help them “settle” the police case resulting from this brawl.

In exchange, Poo helped the duo evade police action on three occasions.

The first was in February 2020, after Mr Wang was detained at Woodlands Checkpoint and questioned by Secret Society Branch officers. He told Chan of the incident after he was released.

Court documents did not state why he was detained.

Chan then sought Poo’s assistance, to which Poo asked for S$20,000. Wang then gave Poo the money at the car park of HillV2, a shopping mall in Hillview, on Feb 22 that year.

In return, Poo called Chan to warn Wang not to report for bail on Aug 5, 2020, as he would be detained if he did so. Chan then relayed the message to Wang.

Prosecutors said this was the only time Wang had failed to report for bail. He had also packed his belongings to prepare to go into hiding, and obtained a medical certificate as a precaution.

Confused that Wang faced detention despite having bribed Poo, Wang and Chan decided to meet Poo that night.

They met at the void deck of Poo’s home in Bukit Batok, and were discussing the situation when two other police officers spotted them from their patrol car.

As they had noticed one of the men was tattooed, the officers decided to conduct a spot check. They parked their car and walked towards the trio.

Poo spotted them while they were “some distance away”, and approached them first. He identified himself as a senior inspector from the Secret Society Branch, showed them his warrant card and claimed he was conducting operations.

“The accused admitted to the CPIB that he was hoping to dissuade the two patrol officers from conducting a spot check on Cordell and Huate,” said the prosecution.

He was successful in doing so, and the patrol officers left.

Prevented police action

In August 2020 as well, the Secret Society Branch turned its attention to Chan. Chan approached Poo for help and gave the latter S$7,000 in gratification and S$2,500 in loans.

Chan had also given Poo loans of S$3,500 between November 2019 and September 2020 at Poo’s request.

The exact details were redacted from court documents, but the CPIB said in a press release on Friday that Poo had helped Chan evade the police sometime around November 25, 2020.

After having a meal together, Poo drove Chan to a car park in Bukit Batok where Chan had parked his car. That was when Poo noticed an unmarked car from the Secret Society Branch.

Poo helped Chan evade the police by telling him to head to a nearby coffee shop. Sometime later, Poo also told Chan the police were still in the vicinity.

Chan decided not to return to his car, but took a taxi home to avoid being apprehended. This allowed him to escape.

Deputy Public Prosecutors David Menon and Bryan Wong sought a sentence of 6.5 years and a penalty of S$32,500.

Poo is represented by K Jayakumar Naidu of Jay Law Corporation.

His bail was increased from S$115,000 to S$150,000 in light of Friday’s sentence. He has also filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Any person convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years or both.

The maximum punishment for obstruction of justice is seven years’ jail, a fine or both. — TODAY