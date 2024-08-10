SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — World champion Maximilian ‘Max’ Maeder delivers Singapore’s first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after snatching bronze in the Men’s Kite event on Friday at Marseille Marina.

The 17-year-old’s achievement, which makes him Singapore’s youngest Olympic medallist, came at a perfect time as the nation celebrates its 59th National Day.

The gold medal went to Valentin Bontus from Austria while Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek took home silver.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, fresh from attending the National Day Parade at the Padang, took to Facebook to congratulate the kitefoiler.

“Congratulations Max on the bronze medal in kite foiling! Thank you for our beautiful birthday gift to Singapore. Wishing Team Singapore all the best in the rest of your sporting events,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is hopeful about Singapore’s performance and growth at the Olympics, especially with its generation of young athletes.

“There is a new wind in Singapore sports. Just imagine -- we had no Olympic medal for almost half a century after Tan Howe Liang’s silver medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

“Yet from 2008, TeamSG has now brought home three Olympic bronzes (including Max’s), a silver, and Joseph Schooling’s historic gold,” he said. — Bernama