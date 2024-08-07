SINGAPRE, Aug 7 — A National Day display at Block 404 Pandan Gardens Road here was altered from a message celebrating Singapore’s 59th birthday to something inappropriate, as reported by Mothership.

Originally, the display featured a bed of red-and-white flowers arranged to form a white heart with the words “SG 59 PGRN” (Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network) beneath the national flag.

However, TikTok user Kevin Singh (@k3vinsingh) discovered the display had been changed to read “SG 59 PORN”.

The white flowers in the heart-shaped frame had been rearranged to form the new text.

In a video posted on TikTok on Aug. 5, Singh can be heard exclaiming, “59 porn? Seriously?”

Singh told Mothership that he and his friend noticed the altered display on August 3. They decided not to report it and fixed the display after taking the video.

“We found it funny because even after it was fixed, it still looked the same... the ‘G’ still looks like an ‘O’ from afar,” Singh was quoted saying,

The Friends of Ayer Rajah Facebook page addressed the “recent vandalism” of the decorations in an update on Aug. 5. They noted that the hard work and effort of the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network and residents had been marred by the act, and that a police report had been made.