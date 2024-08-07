SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — Singapore hanged a 59-year-old man today for drug trafficking, authorities said, the second execution in the city-state in less than a week.

The United Nations and rights groups say capital punishment has no proven deterrent effect and have called for it to be discontinued. Singaporean officials, however, insist it has helped make the country one of Asia’s safest.

“The capital sentence of death imposed on a 59-year-old Singaporean was carried out on August 7, 2024,” the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement.

The man was convicted of trafficking “not less than 35.85” grams of pure heroin.

Trafficking more than 15 grams of heroin merits the death penalty under Singapore’s tough drug laws.

“He was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process,” the CNB said.

“He appealed against his conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal on 11 May 2022. His petition to the president for clemency was unsuccessful.”

No further details were provided.

It was the second execution in Singapore in less than a week and the third this year.

On Friday, a 45-year-old Singaporean man was hanged for trafficking 36.93 grams of heroin.

In February, a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man, Ahmed Salim, was sent to the gallows for the murder of his former fiancée in Singapore.

Today’s execution brings to 19 the number of people hanged since Singapore resumed carrying out death sentences in March 2022, according to an AFP tally.

Singapore had halted hangings for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP