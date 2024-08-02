SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Singapore’s second-largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported today a stronger-than-expected 14 per cent year-on-year jump in second quarter net profit and said it was firmly on track to meet its 2024 targets.

“As we look ahead, we are alert to the heightened level of geopolitical uncertainties,” OCBC’s Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement.

“With our strong capital position, diversified earnings base and prudent approach towards risk management, we are well positioned to navigate the challenging macroeconomic landscape,” she added.

OCBC, which is also South-east Asia’s second-largest lender by assets, said its April-June net profit rose to S$1.94 billion (RM6.6 billion) from S$1.71 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by income growth and a decline in allowances.

This was above the mean estimate of S$1.82 billion or expectations for a 6.4 per cent on-year rise from five analysts polled by LSEG.

OCBC maintained its 2024 earnings guidance of net interest margin in the range of 2.20 per cent to 2.25 per cent, low single-digit loan growth, credit costs between 20 to 25 basis points and 50 per cent dividend payout, Wong’s presentation showed.

The bank’s earnings followed that of smaller peer United Overseas Bank (UOB), which yesterday reported a 1 per cent on-year rise in second quarter net profit to S$1.43 billion, in line with estimates.

The results from UOB and OCBC this week kick start the current earnings season for Singaporean banks, which have benefited from strong inflows of wealth into Asia thanks to its political stability, low taxes, and policies favourable towards family offices and trusts.

OCBC’s second quarter result showed a 17 per cent on-year jump in wealth management fees to S$212 million, while asset under management rose 2 per cent to record level of S$279 billion.

UOB’s wealth assets under management climbed 10 per cent on-year to S$182 billion, its results posted yesterday showed.

Larger peers DBS is due to announce its results on August 7.

OCBC, which counts Singapore, greater China, Indonesia and Malaysia among its key markets, declared an interim dividend of 44 Singapore cents a share, up 10 per cent from a year ago.

Return on equity climbed to 14.2 per cent in the second quarter from 13.5 per cent in the same period of 2023.

Net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, declined to 2.20 per cent during the quarter from 2.26 per cent a year earlier. — Reuters