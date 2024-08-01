KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Two caterers have been suspended by Singapore’s health authorities after a mass food poisoning incident at TikTok owner ByteDance’s office on Tuesday (July 30).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that the food business operations of Yun Hai Yao at Northpoint City and Pu Tien Services at Senoko South Road have been suspended until further notice, according to a report on Singapore-based news channel Channel News Asia today.

Health authorities have mandated that both companies clean and sanitise their premises, including all equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat and perishable food items.

All food handlers must retake and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before resuming their duties, the CNA report was quoted as saying.

The food hygiene officer must also retake and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before returning to work.

Pu Tien Services serves as the main and catering kitchen for Putien, while Yun Hai Yao operates the Yun Nans restaurant chain, the CNA report said.

Authorities said 130 people reported having gastroenteritis symptoms on Tuesday, with fifty-seven people taken to the hospital.

Seventeen others remain hospitalised but are in stable condition, said the report.

The others have either sought outpatient care, self-medicated, or recovered without any treatment.

Yun Hai Yao informed the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that it was collaborating with other suppliers to support those affected.

“We are also working closely with ByteDance and relevant government authorities to undergo thorough investigations,” it was quoted as saying.

“We are strict when it comes to food safety regulations and hygiene guidelines, customer health and safety remain our top considerations.”

Staff refused to comment and threatened to call the police when CNA visited Yun Hai Yao’s Somerset office on Wednesday afternoon, the CNA report was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday night, Putien announced that those who experienced food poisoning had not consumed food provided by their restaurant.

Employees at ByteDance’s One Raffles Quay office reported falling ill after eating at the 26th-floor canteen on July 26.

The canteen offered two buffet lines from Yun Nans and Putien, along with pre-ordered bento boxes and a salad bar.

ByteDance has acknowledged the incident and temporarily closed a buffet section while investigations are underway.