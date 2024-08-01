KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Singaporean busker Bryan Wong was punched in the stomach by a stranger during a performance at London’s Covent Garden last week.

A video of the incident, posted by the circus artist on TikTok, showed him talking to the man before the sudden assault.

“So basically, the guy invaded my pitch twice. The first time, he did it at the start of the show. I played it off like every busker does,” Wong said in a separate video explaining the incident.

Wong, also known as Brylights, said the man had kicked his equipments after he had tried to usher him away.

“I wanted to usher him off the stage and that’s when he hit me,” said Wong.

Addressing the audience, Wong apologised and ended the show, stating he could not continue.

In the video, Wong reassured viewers he was fine, calling the event “an experience”. He also appreciated the audience’s support.

The video posted by the street performer has since garnered over a million views.

Wong emphasised he did not fight back to maintain his professionalism and protect the reputation of Covent Garden buskers.

He expressed regret that children witnessed the incident but insisted the punch did not hurt him.

According to Wong, he was in London to prepare for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month.