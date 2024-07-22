SINGAPORE, July 22 — Singapore held a ceremony today to hand over about 300 tonnes of canned sardines and 1,000 tonnes of rice to Gaza, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singapore will work with the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus to transport the supplies to Gaza, reported Xinhua.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as well as the unconditional, immediate, and safe release of all hostages. We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe, and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Singapore has donated supplies worth over S$17 million (RM60 million) to Gaza. — Bernama