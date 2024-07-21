SINGAPORE, July 21 — The inaugural Borneo Fest 2024 at Marina Square, here, aims to reach out to the untapped segment of the republic’s tourism market for Sabah and Sarawak.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the fest was also yet another chance for the two Borneo states to promote their unique culture while exploring trade and tourism opportunities in Singapore.

“I was informed by the Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STTOS) that most Singaporeans have never been to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Hence, Borneo Fest 2024 is most apt and timely to promote Sabah as a premier tourist destination by showcasing what we have to offer and thus encourage Singaporeans to visit our state,” she said in her speech to launch the event yesterday.

Liew also asked STTOS to embark on aggressive promotion after the Singapore Tourism Update Report showed that there is a decrease of 7.3 per cent of tourist arrivals from Singapore to the state, dropping from 13,499 arrivals in January to May 2023 to 12,462 in the same period this year.

She said besides having various tourism products to cater to different segments, Sabah has a great connectivity to the republic with 14 daily flights via Air Asia and Scoot.

Meanhwile, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said Sarawak, 172 times bigger than Singapore, offers vast landscape, culture, nature and endless opportunities for adventure.

He said AirAsia and Scoot are connecting the republic to three cities in Sarawak — Kuching, Sibu and Miri which have opened up new avenue for exploration, adventure and gastronomy experience for Singaporeans.

Snowdan said business-to-consumer (B2C) events like Borneo Fest 2024 helped foster closer ties between the people and businesses of Sabah and Sarawak, with Singapore.

“This event is a testament to the strong bond and shared heritage between Sarawak and Sabah. It highlights our commitment to fostering regional cooperation and partnership with Singapore, paving the way for future collaboration,” he said.

Exhibitor Anne Antah of Chanteek Borneo, a textile manufacturer featuring Sabah’s ethnic motifs said that she brings over five different products: instant scarf, cardigan, necktie, table runner, and twilly.

“Our main product is kain ela but that is more for domestic market. But for this round, I just focus more on consumer products while promoting awareness about different motifs of different ethnics of Sabah,” she told Bernama, hoping that the products can attract more markets outside Malaysia.

Bountiful Harvest director Angela Tiong who hails from Sarawak said the food importer company sells different types of Sarawak’s spices, cooking paste, Gula Apong and Bario rice.

“I think the demand is slowly increasing for Sarawak food products. I feel that the awareness is not that high enough among Singaporeans. So, we join fest like this to promote more on these products,” she said.

Borneo Fest 2024, a collaborative effort between STTOS and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS), offers holiday packages, food, as well as local craft products. — Bernama