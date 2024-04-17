SINGAPORE, April 17 — The non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore declined 20.7 per cent year-on-year in March, following a 0.2 per cent contraction in February, according to the government agency, Enterprise Singapore, Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The decline was driven largely by the non-electronics sector, which fell 23.2 per cent year-on-year in March. The electronic exports also declined 9.4 per cent year-on-year last month.

The NODX to Singapore’s top markets as a whole contracted in March, though the exports to the Chinese mainland grew. The United States, European Union and Japan were the top contributors to the decline.

Singapore’s total trade decreased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year in March, after a 3.5 per cent increase in February. — Bernama-Xinhua

