SINGAPORE, March 19 — In his first statement after being charged for perjury, Workers Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh said he will continue with his parliamentary and Member of Parliament duties until the legal process comes to “a complete close”.

This includes Meet-the-People sessions, estate walks and house visits, Singh said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

“When I first entered politics some years ago now, I was under no illusion as to the challenges that lay ahead in building a more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Even as the work continues, it has been my privilege and honour to be part of a Workers’ Party team that advances this cause.”

He added that would continue to play his part in this endeavour, and thanked Singaporeans for their continued support for the efforts of the WP.

“Let’s press on,” he said.

Advertisement

The leader of the opposition was at the State Courts this morning, where he was handed two charges of giving false answers to a parliamentary committee.

This comes over two years after the Parliament’s Committee of Privileges found that he had been untruthful under oath during its hearings into former WP member Raeesah Khan over lies she told in the House in 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges. — TODAY