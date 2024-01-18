SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — Former Transport Minister Iswaran, who was handed with multiple bribery and corruption-related charges on Thursday morning (Jan 18), has rejected the allegations against him.

In a statement distributed to the media at around noon, the 61-year-old said that he is innocent and would focus on clearing his name.

Iswaran was handed 27 charges at the State Courts on Thursday mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. Twenty-four offences were under Section 165 of the Penal Code, two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and one for obstruction of justice.

He added that he was deeply saddened that he will no longer be serving the residents of West Coast.

Advertisement

"It has been a privilege to serve them over the past 26 years alongside a very dedicated group of grassroots leaders and activists," wrote Iswaran, who was anchor minister for the Group Representation Constituency.

He added that he had submitted his letter of resignation from all his positions — as Cabinet Minister, MP and member of the People’s Action Party — because he believed “it was the right thing to do”.

Similarly, he and his family have decided to return his ministerial salary and MP’s allowance that he had received since the commencement of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigations in July last year, as he and his family believe “it is the right thing to do” even though he is "innocent".

Advertisement

“We cannot in all good conscience keep the monies when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a Minister and Member of Parliament in that period,” he wrote.

Iswaran expressed gratitude to his family members for their love and support these past months, which he described as being “most difficult” for them.

“My family and I are deeply touched by the continued support, kindness and encouragement of our friends and well-wishers.” — TODAY