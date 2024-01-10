SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — The recently announced phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards not switched to SimplyGo to pay for public transport fares has stirred online debate.

Some confused public transport users are wanting to know more about SimplyGo while others are wondering what they need to do to continue paying by card.

From June 1 this year, the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters, where ticketing data is stored on non-SimplyGo compatible Ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards, will cease.

In its place will be the full adoption of the SimplyGo system for adult non-concession fares.

SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

The system allows cardholders to view fare history and top-up card balance on-the-go via an app.

SimplyGo has also enabled commuters to use contactless bank cards for public transport since its implementation.

Until the latest flagged move, the older cards have operated in tandem with the SimplyGo system.

TODAY takes a closer look at SimplyGo, what moving to full adoption for adult fares means for public transport users and what those holding older cards should do by June 1.

How does SimplyGo work?

From June 1, under SimplyGo, adult commuters can pay for public transport via the following modes:

SimplyGo Ez-link cards or Ez-link cards upgraded to SimplyGo

Nets Prepaid cards

Contactless bank cards (Mastercard, Nets, Visa)

Credit or debit cards added to mobile wallets such as ApplePay, SamsungPay and GooglePay

In announcing the phase-out yesterday, LTA said the move towards the full adoption of the SimplyGo platform for adult commuters follows the “growing adoption” of SimplyGo payment methods.

It added that the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters is nearing “the end of its operational lifespan”.

“Most adult commuters will not be affected by this transition, as they are already using SimplyGo Ez-link or contactless bank cards,” said LTA.

The authority added that about two in three adult fare transactions on public transport are currently made using either SimplyGo Ez-link or bank cards.

Will I be affected?

SimplyGo-compatible cards will be the only accepted mode of payment for public transport adult fares from June 1.

Concession card holders, such as students, persons with disabilities, seniors and Workfare Transport Concession Scheme cardholders can continue to use their existing cards.

Members of the public can check if their current Ez-link card is on SimplyGo by looking for the SimplyGo logo or text on ticketing machines, on paired cards in the Ez-link or SimplyGo mobile apps, or the SimplyGo Portal.

When tapping in and out on a bus reader or at MRT fare gates, “SimplyGo” will appear for those paying by a SimplyGo Ez-link card.

Commuters who are currently using the Ez-link and Nets legacy stored value cards for public transport can upgrade their existing card to the SimplyGo system.

From now until Aug 31, 2024, Ez-link adult card users can upgrade their card at any ticket machine, SimplyGo Ticket Office or Ticketing Service Centre.

From the end of March onwards, Ez-link adult cardholders who have not upgraded to the SimplyGo system will be prompted to do so when topping up their cards at ticketing machines, said LTA.

Nets FlashPay cards cannot be upgraded to SimplyGo. Those using these cards for public transport can exchange their card for a Nets prepaid card free-of-charge at SimplyGo Ticket Offices or Ticketing Service Centres from January 19 to July 18, 2024.

The balance in the Nets FlashPay card will not be transferred to the Nets prepaid card but will be refunded instead.

Users can also opt to keep their legacy stored value cards for other non-transit payments such as for retail or motoring-related payments or get their remaining stored value refunded.

For those preferring to swap to other SimplyGo payment options such as contactless bank cards, a refund can be obtained for their outmoded cards at a SimplyGo Ticket Office or Ticketing Service Centres at MRT stations and bus interchanges.

Ez-link adult card holders and Nets FlashPay card holders can continue to obtain refunds for their cards’ remaining value after June 1 at SimplyGo Ticket Offices or Ticketing Service Centres, in accordance with the providers’ refund policies.

Nets FlashPay cards users can seek a refund at ticket offices or ticketing service centres until July 2024, after which commuters will need to approach the Nets customer service centre for a refund.

LTA said that service ambassadors will be deployed at MRT, LRT stations and bus interchanges with ticketing machines to help commuters with upgrading their cards to SimplyGo and to help them download the SimplyGo app.

What can I expect on SimplyGo?

Once an Ez-link card has been upgraded to SimplyGo Ez-link, it cannot be downgraded.

SimplyGo Ez-link cards cannot be used to pay for ERP and car park charges unlike old Ez-link cards which could also be used for motoring payments.

Ez-link motoring cards cannot be upgraded to the SimplyGo system and can continue to be used for motoring payments.

Also, Ez-link cards used for ERP and car park payments should not be upgraded to SimplyGo so that card-holders can continue using them for motoring charges.

While Nets FlashPay cards will continue to be accepted for retail payments, Ez-link cards that are not upgraded to SimplyGo Ez-link will not be accepted by merchants from June 1 onwards.

What are critics saying?

One key difference between SimplyGo payment methods and traditional card-based ticketing systems has drawn online criticism.

Critics note that SimplyGo payments do not show commuters their stored value card balance and fare deduction at MRT fare gates and bus readers.

The lack of fare display is due to SimplyGo transactions being processed on the backend, similar to credit and debit card transactions, said LTA.

Travel transactions and card balance for SimplyGo cards can be checked at ticketing machines.

LTA also encouraged commuters to download the SimplyGo mobile application after transitioning to SimplyGo.

Public transport users can register for a SimplyGo account and link contactless bank cards and stored value cards such as concession and Ez-link cards on the app to track travel expenditure and journey history.

On the app, account holders can top up their card balance remotely instead of in-person at ticketing machines.

They can also top up additional SimplyGo EZ-link cards added to their account, such as a family member’s card.

App users can also receive notifications on their fares and when the card balance is low, and block further transactions if their card is misplaced. — TODAY