SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Scams have become a rising concern for Singaporeans, with cases rising steadily every year and victims being targeted almost everywhere online, including on messaging platforms, phishing sites and malware-laden mobile applications.

In a move to try and combat the scourge, the authorities are taking some steps, such as launching a set of standards for app developers and guidelines for telecommunications companies to identify and better protect vulnerable users.

These initiatives were announced by Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo today in response to a motion on building an inclusive and safe digital society that was filed by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Government Parliamentary Committee for Communications and Information.

Mrs Teo and Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, announced two other plans: A framework to help Singaporeans pick up skills related to digital activities that are important to daily life, and a S$20 million (RM69 million) research programme to grow domestic capabilities to tackle new forms of online harm.

TODAY takes a closer look at the four initiatives.

1. Standards for more secure app transactions

To enhance the protection of user data and app transactions, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has published on Wednesday a recommended safety standard for apps.

It provides a benchmark for local app developers and includes the necessary security controls and best practices they should adopt to better protect their applications, and in turn, end-users, against common malware and phishing attempts.

The standard will first target applications that allow transactions with some or full access to users’ financial accounts as such apps, if compromised, can potentially result in monetary losses, CSA said.

The first version of the standard will focus on four critical areas targeted by threat actors, namely authentication, authorisation, data storage and anti-tampering.

The standard, which is in a non-compulsory guideline form, will be updated in the future.

2. Protecting vulnerable consumers

There have been reported cases of vulnerable consumers who were tricked by scammers into signing up for mobile plans at telco shops that they did not need, and later ending up with bills that they cannot afford to pay.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has thus developed advisory guidelines to support telcos in better identifying and protecting such vulnerable consumers when they sign up for mobile plans at physical stores.

These are consumers who may have difficulty making decisions on their own, such as those with an intellectual disability.

Staff members at telco shops will first be advised to identify vulnerable consumers — such as looking for any identification document that indicates the person’s cognitive disability, signs of communication difficulties or the person being under undue influence by a third party.

The employee will also be guided to handle cases where such consumers appear to be exploited, by checking whether the person has signed up for a few services within a short span of time and to escalate such cases to a supervisor.

Under the guidelines, telcos are also encouraged to consider waiving the bills of vulnerable consumers who are scam victims, IMDA said.

3. Public resources to learn basic digital skills

The public may now pick up basic digital skills at their own pace through free guidebooks and videos.

The resources offer lessons on five basic digital competencies that individuals need to carry out daily tasks online and enhance their lives.

These five skills, which are applicable across apps, are:

Setting up and using smart devices

Exploring information online

Communicating online

Making online transactions

Behaving in a safe and kind manner while online

For now, the resources cover 24 topics across these five key competencies and are available in English.

Similar resources in Chinese, Malay and Tamil will be progressively launched by the middle of this year.

Besides benefiting individuals directly, the framework serves as a guide for industry and community partners to develop other resources and content to teach people essential digital skills, IMDA said.

Members of the public may access the materials on IMDA’s Digital for Life movement’s website or at any of the 37 permanent SG Digital community hubs or 200 roving hubs, which are listed on IMDA’s website.

The goal of the Digital for Life movement is to get Singaporeans from all ages and backgrounds to embrace digital learning as a lifelong pursuit.

4. Tackling online harm

A new centre focused on building tools to detect harmful online content will be launched soon, under a S$20 million research initiative to grow Singapore’s capabilities at combatting online harms, including misinformation and content manipulation.

The research programme, dubbed the Online Trust and Safety Research Programme, runs from 2023 to 2028, and will be led by the Ministry of Communications and Information.

A Centre for Advanced Technologies in Online Safety will be established under this initiative.

To be launched in the first half of this year at an inaugural Online Trust and Safety forum, the centre will focus on building tools that will detect harmful content such as deepfakes and non-factual claims, for example, and identify societal vulnerabilities.

It also aims to develop possible interventions to reduce online users’ susceptibility to harmful content. — TODAY