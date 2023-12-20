SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — An Israeli folk dance class that has been offered on the People’s Association (PA) online portal since 2022 is part of efforts to “promote racial harmony and social cohesion”, said the two grassroot organisations yesterday amid an online debate about why there is a need for such a class.

The OnePA website, which is meant to allow users to make bookings for PA’s courses and activities, originally displayed a listing of the Israeli Folk and Recreational Dance class, but the activity has since been removed.

This came after Instagram user sgpforpalestine48 posted a screenshot of the course, as well as a poster advertising the class on a notice board purportedly in Pasir Ris.

The user, who frequently made pro-Palestinian posts about the Israel-Hamas war previously, stated in the post’s caption that Singapore should not be promoting such a dance amid the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

Some netizens commenting on the post claimed that one of the classes have been fully booked, and holding such dance classes would be akin to supporting Israeli actions in the conflict.

The screenshots showed that the class was offered by the Kampong Glam Community Club and Coral Ris Residents’ Network.

Yesterday, the Kampong Glam Constituency Office and Coral Ris Residents’ Network stated on their respective Facebook pages that they were “aware of certain comments” as to why the dance courses exist.

Advertisement

“This course is one of several diverse international folk dance programmes organised in the community over the years, so that participants can experience different genres of dance, originating from Southeast Asia, South Asia, America and China,” the grassroot organisations said.

“This is part of our efforts to promote racial harmony and social cohesion, through a range of different courses and programmes to bring people together. Such courses and programmes, including sports and dance, are also effective channels for residents to exercise their mind and body, and make friends.”

Adding that the Israeli dance course had started in 2022, both organisations said it was offered due to “growing interest from participants for its dynamic and upbeat style”.

The course was taught by local trainers who have been teaching folk dance courses with the PA since 1992.

TODAY has reached out to the grassroot organisations for comment about whether the classes have been cancelled. — TODAY