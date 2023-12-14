SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer was today charged for allegedly receiving sexual favours as gratifications to help individuals with their short-term visit pass applications.

Kannan Morice Ragagopal Jayaram, 53, appeared in court on Thursday where he was handed six charges of allegedly committing corruption offences.

The offences purportedly happened some time between 2022 and February 2023 and according to charge sheets involved six male individuals.

Court documents did not state what Kannan’s duties as an ICA inspector are.

Responding to TODAY’s queries on Thursday, an ICA spokesperson said that the agency takes a serious view of errant officers and that Kannan has been interdicted from service since April 15 this year.

“ICA immediately reported the officer to the relevant authorities for their follow up investigation when we received information on the officer’s alleged corruption,” it said.

The agency added that ICA officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and remain professional at all times.

It also stressed that any ICA officers who break the law will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Defence counsel Tan Wei Chieh sought a six weeks’ adjournment for him to take instructions from Kannan who had just appointed him.

However, District Judge Brenda Tan said that the court only permitted an adjournment of four weeks for him to take instructions.

She also reminded Tan that the prosecution was ready for Kannan to plead guilty but his counsel said that he had yet to take instructions on his client’s position.

Kannan has until March 7 next year to plead guilty at the earliest stage.

His counsel will return to court for the next hearing on Jan 11, 2024, as Kannan’s attendance has been dispensed with.

If found guilty, Kannan could face up to five years’ jail or a fine of up to S$100,000, or both, for each of the six charges. — TODAY