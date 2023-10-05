SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — The retail sales in Singapore increased four per cent in August on a year-on-year basis, extending the 1.3 per cent growth in July, according to data released by the Department of Statistics today, reported Xinhua.

The estimated total value of retail sales in August reached S$4 billion (RM13.7 billion), including 12.2 per cent from online retail sales, data showed.

Total food and beverage sales value was S$1 billion in August, up 8.6 per cent year-on-year, continuing the 6.6 per cent growth in July, according to the data. — Bernama-Xinhua