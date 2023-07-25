SINGAPORE, July 25 — Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Workers’ Party vice-chairman Faisal Manap was warded last night for a cardiac condition, the party said.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, the party said Faisal’s condition is “stable and he is being monitored and cared for in the Intensive Care Unit”.

“Faisal is conscious,” the party added.

“His family appreciates the public’s concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation.

“In Faisal’s absence from work, the Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC MPs and other party members will cover his constituency duties.”

Following Leon Perera’s resignation last Wednesday over an extramarital affair, Aljunied GRC’s representatives are down to three members — comprising WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam.