SINGAPORE — Transport Minister S Iswaran was questioned for some 10 hours by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau today, the first time he has been spotted at the anti-graft agency since news broke of its probe on him last week.

National daily The Straits Times reported that Iswaran arrived at the CPIB building at Lengkok Bahru in Redhill at about 10.50am today in a grey Mazda 6 saloon.

Dressed in a blue shirt and dark trousers, he entered the compound alone unaccompanied.

TODAY spotted him leaving at 8.48pm in a dark-colour Audi sports utility vehicle. He took the front passenger seat and there was someone else seated at the back.

CPIB said last Friday that Iswaran and Hotel Property Limited (HPL) managing director Ong Beng Seng were arrested on July 11 and assisting with investigations into a case.

It did not give details on the nature of the probe.

Both men were released on bail, and as part of their bail conditions, both Iswaran and Ong’s passports were impounded.

Ong was however allowed to travel after his bail quantum was increased to S$100,000 (RM342,923).

The Straits Times reported that Ong returned to Singapore yesterday afternoon.

CPIB had said that he is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport upon his return.

CPIB had first announced last Wednesday that Iswaran was assisting the bureau with investigations into a case it has uncovered.

On the same day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that he had asked Iswaran to go on leave of absence, and that Chee Hong Tat would be acting Transport Minister.

Ong’s arrest was disclosed by HPL in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday. — TODAY