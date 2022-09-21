Since the incident is under investigation by the authorities, ProHealth Medical Group said that it is not in a position to comment or release any further details to the media. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — ProHealth Medical Group has apologised for administering an undiluted Covid-19 vaccine each to two adults, saying that a locum or relief doctor had given them the shots.

In a media statement today, the group said: “We confirm that on Sept 15, at the Prohealth Medical Group at Hougang clinic, a relief locum doctor had administered undiluted Covid-19 vaccine to two adult patients.

“We wish to clarify that the relief locum doctor concerned started work at the Hougang clinic on Sept 1, 2022. She also worked on Sept 8 and 15, 2022.”

The group said that it has stopped engaging her service as a locum since the incident on Sept 15.

“We take a very serious view of the incident and assure all who seek our clinic’s services that we treat their safety and well-being with utmost care.”

It added that the Hougang clinic will cooperate fully with ongoing investigations.

“We are also maintaining close contact with the affected patients and will provide them with the necessary support and assistance.

“We also wish to extend our sincere (apologies) to the affected patients and their families for this unfortunate incident.”

Since the incident is under investigation by the authorities, ProHealth Medical Group said that it is not in a position to comment or release any further details to the media.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in response to queries from TODAY yesterday that it was alerted to the incident on Monday.

This was not the first time that an undiluted vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered to a patient.

Last year, an employee at the Singapore National Eye Centre wrongly received the equivalent of five doses of the vaccine due to a human error. It was an undiluted vial of the vaccine.

And in a separate incident earlier this year, MOH said that it was investigating the death of a 103-year-old nursing home resident who was wrongly given a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in a case of “mistaken identity”.